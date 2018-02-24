Dozens of more girls abducted by suspected Boko Haram fighters in what Nigerian president calls a 'national disaster'.

Dozens of schoolgirls are still unaccounted for days after suspected Boko Haram fighters attacked their school in northeast Nigeria.

As many as 111 girls were seized on Monday from a state-run boarding school in the village of Dapchi, in Yobe state.

The abductions are eerily familiar to Boko Haram seizing 276 schoolgirls from nearby Chibok village four years ago - many remain missing.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari recently said the era of Boko Haram violence "is gradually drawing to end".

But, the latest kidnapping has raised questions about the armed group's prevailing threat in northeast Nigeria.

So, what will it take to protect Nigeria's schoolgirls?

Presenter: Mohamed Jamjoom

Guests:

Mike Eiofor - former director of Nigeria's state security service

Aliyu Musa - researcher on war and conflict at Coventry University and Boko Haram specialist

Bukky Shonibare - co-founder, Bring Back Our Girls movement

Source: Al Jazeera