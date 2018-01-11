Prosecutors in France want to know why Apple slows down its older iPhones.

For many customers, Apple and its iPhones are the best in the business.

That was until last month, when the company admitted to slowing down older models.

It said it was done to protect battery life, but users hadn't been told.

Some suspect there was another motive - that the company was trying to persuade customers to upgrade to a new phone.

A French prosecutor has launched an investigation. Legal cases are also under way in the United States. And a US senator has demanded answers from Apple CEO Tim Cook.

So, how will all this impact on consumers' trust in Apple products?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Glyn Mood, a technology writer and blogger.

Wang Boyuan , writer for Technode, an English language publication that covers China's tech industry

Dean Crutchfield, a branding expert.

Source: Al Jazeera News