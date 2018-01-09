Sudan's government is warning protesters they will be confronted with force if they do not stop.

Calling them "bread protests" makes the demonstrations in Sudan sounds rather harmless. But at least two people were killed in the outcry against rising prices this week.

The government has warned demonstrators that acts of destruction will be met with force.

Security forces have already been firing tear gas at protesters, as well as arresting opposition leaders and confiscating newspapers. But that does not seem to have stopped the unrest.

So what might come next?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Hafiz Mohamed - director of Justice Africa

Badreldin Salah - protester and a student at the University of Khartoum

Source: Al Jazeera News