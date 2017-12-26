If the results of a presidential runoff hold, it would mark the first democratic transition of power in 73 years.

It is the end of an era for Africa's first female president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

After serving two terms, the Nobel Peace laureate is stepping down.

There are two men who are running to replace her.

Liberians went to the polls on Tuesday, in a runoff vote that was delayed over allegations of fraud in October's first round.

If the results of the elections hold, it would mark the first democratic transition of power in Liberia in 73 years.

But how will this vote enhance democracy in a country that has seen its share of violence? And what will it mean for the region?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Henry Boyd Flomo - Director of Communications, National Elections Commission of Liberia

Adama Gaye - West Africa analyst and former director of information at the regional bloc ECOWAS

Alex Vines - Head of the Africa Programme at Chatham House

Source: Al Jazeera News