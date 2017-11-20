The embattled President Robert Mugabe is clinging to power and faces impeachment.

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe appears to have ignored a deadline to resign. His ruling ZANU-PF party had told him he must step down or be impeached.

Now it says that process will begin. The party is accusing Mugabe of being responsible for political instability, and an unprecedented economic tailspin. And frustration is turning to anger with hundreds of students out protesting, demanding Mugabe get out of office.

So what is next for Zimbabweans desperate for change?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Bright Matonga - ex-spokesman and deputy information minister under Mugabe

Muna Ndulo - professor of law and constitutional expert at Cornell Law School

Earnest Mudzengi - political commentator and director of the Zimbabwe Media Centre

Source: Al Jazeera News