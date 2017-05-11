Social media app Snapchat reported a loss of $2.2bn in the first quarter of 2017.

The photo-sharing app Snapchat lost $2.2bn in the first quarter of this year.

Many of its pioneering features have already been cloned by bigger rivals.

Much of Snapchat's poor showing has been blamed on competition from Facebook.

The social media giant has added features that are very similar to Snapchat to three of its platforms - Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger.

Some say that's taken away Snapchat's edge.

So, does this matter to you, the consumer?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Jasper Lawler - Senior Market Analyst for the London Capital Group, who specialises in the tech sector.

Aral Balkan - A Cyborg Rights Activist tracking Digital Media.

Nishanth Sastry - Senior Lecturer in Informatics at King's College London.

Source: Al Jazeera News