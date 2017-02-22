Amnesty International says the world has become a darker place, with a rise in 'divisive and dangerous' politics.

Amnesty International's latest snapshot of the world paints a picture of darkness, division and danger.

The human rights watchdog says 2016 was the year of "us versus them" - that governments world-wide are pushing a "toxic agenda that scapegoats and dehumanises people".

Amnesty blames US President Donald Trump, the Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The Amnesty report documents abuses and intolerance in almost every country.

Who should be held to account?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

John Dalhuisen, Amnesty International

Salim Salamah, Syrian refugee

Charlie Wolf, political commentator

Source: Al Jazeera News