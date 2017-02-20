The Chinese government has banned all imports of coal from North Korea.

It is no secret that North Korea is one of the most isolated countries in the world, but this week, it has become even more so.

China has announced that it is banning all coal imports from North Korea until the end of the year as part of an international effort to get the country to stop missile its tests.

North Korea's ties with Malaysia have also been worsening after the death of a man Malaysia says is Kim Jong-un's half brother, Kim Jong-nam, in Kuala Lumpur last week.

Malaysia is refusing to send his body home without first conducting their own investigation as there are concerns the death was an assassination planned in Pyongyang.

Malaysia has recalled its ambassador from North Korea over the incident while North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia says the investigation is politically motivated.

But is further isolation of North Korea the answer?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

BJ Kim - professor of international relations at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies

Jia Xiudong - senior research fellow at China Institute of International Studies

Aidan Foster Carter - senior research fellow in sociology and modern Korea at Leeds University in the UK

Source: Al Jazeera News