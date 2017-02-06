The far-right leader says globalisation and 'Islamic fundamentalism' are undermining French culture.

The leader of the National Front in France, Marine Le Pen, has announced her bid to become president.

The far-right politician is promising to free France from "tyranny", blaming globalisation, the European Union and "Islamic fundamentalism".

Le Pen is hoping to ride the same wave of nationalism that led to Britain's exit from the European Union and elected Donald Trump president of the United States.

The "Penelopegate" corruption scandal involving Francois Fillon and his wife has thrown the election in April wide open.

Can the rise of populism in the west win Le Pen the French presidency?

If so, what will it mean for the future of Europe?

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Renaud Girard: Chief foreign correspondent, Le Figaro newspaper

Yasser Louati: Spokesman for the Collective Against Islamophobia in France

Remi Piet: research associate on political economy and foreign policy, University of Miami

Source: Al Jazeera News