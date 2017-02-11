Climate change and extreme weather events are displacing people in record numbers.

Our climate is changing at a rate that has exceeded most scientific forecasts and affecting lives around the world.

About 140 million people have been displaced from their homes because of natural disasters linked to climate change. And the UN says the number of so-called climate refugees could reach 300 million by 2050.

Drought, floods, fires and extreme temperatures can leave entire communities and cities without shelter, clean water and basic supplies.

So, what should be done about it?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Asad Rehman - head of International Climate at Friends of the Earth, the organisers of the London conference.

Sterling Burnett - research fellow on Environmental Policy and managing editor of Environment & Climate News with the Heartland Institute

Jonathan Neale - co-ordinator with Global Climate Jobs

Source: Al Jazeera News