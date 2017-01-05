It has been a closely watched trial with an unusual verdict.
Unlike in previous cases in which soldiers were acquitted, an Israeli army sergeant has been convicted of the manslaughter of a Palestinian man.
Elor Azaria fatally shot Abed al-Fattah al-Sharif in the head in Hebron as he lay on the ground wounded. A second Palestinian was also shot and killed.
Police say al-Sharif stabbed an Israeli guard at a checkpoint.
The court case highlights deep divisions among Israelis.
Army generals said the 19-year-old army sergeant who opened fire broke the code of war.
Far-right politicians said video of the shooting made him a scapegoat.
What does the guilty verdict say about Israeli society and its relationship to Palestinians?
Presenter: Jane Dutton
Guests:
Issa Amro - Palestinian human rights activist and founder of the Camera Project.
Akiva Eldar - Senior Columnist, Al-Monitor.
Robbie Sabel - Professor, Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
Source: Al Jazeera News