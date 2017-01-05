Far-right politicians have come out to support an Israeli soldier found guilty of killing a wounded Palestinian.

It has been a closely watched trial with an unusual verdict.

Unlike in previous cases in which soldiers were acquitted, an Israeli army sergeant has been convicted of the manslaughter of a Palestinian man.

Elor Azaria fatally shot Abed al-Fattah al-Sharif in the head in Hebron as he lay on the ground wounded. A second Palestinian was also shot and killed.

Police say al-Sharif stabbed an Israeli guard at a checkpoint.

The court case highlights deep divisions among Israelis.

Army generals said the 19-year-old army sergeant who opened fire broke the code of war.

Far-right politicians said video of the shooting made him a scapegoat.

What does the guilty verdict say about Israeli society and its relationship to Palestinians?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Issa Amro - Palestinian human rights activist and founder of the Camera Project.

Akiva Eldar - Senior Columnist, Al-Monitor.

Robbie Sabel - Professor, Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Source: Al Jazeera News