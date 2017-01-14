Leaders of neighbouring countries fly in to try and convince the Gambian president to hand over power.

Yahya Jammeh doesn't recognise the recent election result.

His term ends next Wednesday and regional powers are threatening to remove him by force if he doesn't step down.

Jammeh insists the election he lost last month to Adama Barrow was rigged.

Critics say he's holding on to power to keep his presidential immunity and avoid facing trial at the International Criminal Court.

Will he be given a safe haven if he agrees to leave?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Salieu Taal - Chairman of the civil society initiative #GambiaHasDecided.

Sophie Gallop - University of Birmingham Law School.

Adama Gaye - ECOWAS Former Director of Information.

Source: Al Jazeera News