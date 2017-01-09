President insists that the 20 percent increase is to the benefit of the country as it will stabilise the economy.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says a rise in fuel prices is necessary to stabilise the economy, but many Mexicans disagree.

For days now tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in protest.

Several have died and hundreds arrested. They fear a domino effect, with the price of other goods going up too.

Pena Nieto admits raising prices at the pumps was a difficult decision, but is confident it is the right one.

So will the price increase help or hurt the economy?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Manuel Suarez-Mier - Financial consultant and former chief of staff to the Governor of the Bank of Mexico

Ana Maria Salazar Slack - Former White House Policy Adviser to President Clinton's Special Envoy for the Americas

Christopher Wilson - Senior Associate, Mexico Institute at the Woodrow Wilson Center

Source: Al Jazeera News