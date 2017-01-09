Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says a rise in fuel prices is necessary to stabilise the economy, but many Mexicans disagree.
For days now tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in protest.
Several have died and hundreds arrested. They fear a domino effect, with the price of other goods going up too.
Pena Nieto admits raising prices at the pumps was a difficult decision, but is confident it is the right one.
So will the price increase help or hurt the economy?
Presenter: Richelle Carey
Guests:
Manuel Suarez-Mier - Financial consultant and former chief of staff to the Governor of the Bank of Mexico
Ana Maria Salazar Slack - Former White House Policy Adviser to President Clinton's Special Envoy for the Americas
Christopher Wilson - Senior Associate, Mexico Institute at the Woodrow Wilson Center
