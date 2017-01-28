Donald Trump says he's keeping the United States safe by closing the door to refugees.

The Syrian conflict is described by some as the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II.

Almost six years of war has killed and displaced millions.

Syrians have sought refuge in other countries - but the welcome has varied.

Some European countries have welcomed thousands of refugees, while others have built fences to keep them out.

And the US is closing its doors too.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to suspend America's refugee programme for four months.

Muslims fleeing the slaughter in Syria will be blocked from entering the US.

Christians are excluded from Trump's order.

Banning Muslims was one of his election campaign promises.

So is he making good on that?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Mouin Rabbani - Co-editor of Al Jadaliyya online magazine. Former political adviser to the UN Special Envoy for Syria.

Leonard Doyle - International Organization for Migration.

Brad Thomas - Author of 'The Trump Factor' book.

