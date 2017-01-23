Russia is throwing its weight behind a political solution by organising negotiations in Kazakhstan's capital.

World leaders have often said the fate of Syria lies with its people. Yet, foreign powers have fuelled and funded the war in Syria.

Now they are again organising talks to try to end it. Iran, Russia and Turkey have organised negotiations in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

It is a change from the regular venue of Geneva and the talks host an unusual combination of power-brokers, compared to the norm of the UN and the US.

Is the chance of success more or less likely?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Marwan Kabalan - Syria analyst and head of policy analysis at the Arab Center of Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

Pavel Felgenhauer - Russian military and defense analyst

Mohanad Hage Ali - Carnegie Middle East Center

Source: Al Jazeera News