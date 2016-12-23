Cairo comes under pressure from US president-elect Donald Trump and Israel to withdraw resolution.

The UN Security Council had been expecting to vote on Egypt's resolution demanding an end to the building of new Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian land.

But, just hours before Egypt was to present its draft submission to UN members, it withdrew it.

Cairo's move came after both US president-elect Donald Trump and Israel expressed opposition.

Four countries have said they reserve the right to move ahead with the vote.

Did Egypt cave under the pressure? And if so, why?

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Mustafa Barghouti - secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative

Timothy Kaldas - non-resident fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy

Oded Revivi - chief foreign envoy for the YESHA Council, a group representing Israeli settlements

