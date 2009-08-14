Fault Lines looks at the US healthcare system and the debate over Obama's reform plan.

It is the biggest challenge Barack Obama, the US president, has to face in his first year in office: fixing a healthcare system in crisis.

Plagued by both spiraling costs and tens of millions uninsured, lawmakers have worked at a feverish pitch debating how to re-tool what accounts for nearly one fifth of the American economy.

Meanwhile, this broken system is highly profitable for many.

In the back rooms a battle is raging as the powerful healthcare industry pushes for change that will not change their bottom line.

On this week's episode of Fault Lines, we look at the US healthcare system, expose its cracks, and uncover the forces that are spending millions of dollars every day to influence the debate over the US healthcare reform.

Source: Al Jazeera