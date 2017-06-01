From vertical farms to living buildings, the city is on the cutting edge of environmentally sustainable urban solutions.

Story highlights 50 percent of the world's population now live in cities

In 2016, Singapore's population of 5.5 million produced 7.5 million tonnes of waste

More than 80 percent of food consumed in Singapore is imported

Vertical farms can produce up to 2 tonnes of vegetables in a single day

Known as Asia's greenest city, and with one of the highest population densities in the world, Singapore has long favoured innovative environmentally friendly ideas.

It's a low-lying island and city-state in which the majority of the population lives in high-rise public housing. However, challenges from rapid urbanisation, sea level rise and a changing climate are pushing planners and policymakers to find innovative ways of coping with the pressures of growing demand.

From vertical farms to living buildings, Singapore is on the cutting edge of environmentally sustainable urban solutions that have the best interest of the country's future at heart.

Russell Beard travels there to meet some of the entrepreneurs who are helping the island city-state earn its green title.

Source: Al Jazeera