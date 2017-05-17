A look at the initiative putting women on the water conservation map in the kingdom.

Jordan is going through a severe drought. Pressure on water supplies is being aggravated by the presence of two million refugees who have fled the conflict in neighbouring Syria.

Groundwater reserves are being depleted at an alarming rate and around 40 percent of the water distributed to homes across the country is lost through illegal wells and faulty pipes. According to the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, it is estimated that by 2025 Jordan's water needs will exceed its resources by more than 26 percent.

Empowering citizens to make responsible water usage a personal mission is among the ministry's methods of water management. Through the Water Wise Women's initiative, local ladies are being trained to be plumbers.They are now able to deal themselves with any leakages in their homes and communities, thereby saving water.

Amani Zain visited Jordan to learn about the water initiative that is putting women at the heart of efforts to combat water scarcity.

Source: Al Jazeera