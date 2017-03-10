101 East investigates the fate of four young girls in Pakistan, where honour killings are endemic.

When a video showing four girls clapping while three brothers dance emerges in a remote Pakistani village, it quickly goes viral.

Rumours spread that tribal elders have ordered they be kil led for bringing shame upon their families.

In this deeply conservative society, where 500 women are killed each year in so-called honour killings, this can be enough to drive so me relatives to murder.

The intrigue deepens as a court orders the girls be brought before a judge. But are they still alive?

101 East searches for the truth in a case that exposes the clash between old beliefs and modernity in Pakistan.

