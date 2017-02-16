101 East investigates sexual misconduct inside the most powerful institution in the Philippines - the Catholic Church.

Priests are treated like God in the Philippines - Asia's largest Catholic nation. But often that trust is exploited by clergymen who are sexually deviant. And, despite a vow of chastity, some priests have children out of wedlock.

Those abuses and misdemeanours within the Church often go unpunished. Critics say investigations are kept secret and those charged with sexual abuse are still active in local parishes.

