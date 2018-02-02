US: Nunes' memo could be published on Friday

    The White House is expected to release a controversial memo on Friday about the way the FBI and Justice Department investigated alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

    The document was put together by Republicans and claims abuse of power by the FBI and Justice Department.

    The FBI expressed serious concerns about the memo going public. But after a national security review, the White House has given the go-ahead with some parts redacted.

     

    Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher reports from Washington DC, US.

