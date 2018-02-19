Syria's brides searching for love online

As conditions in Syria worsen, women are connecting with their future partners online.

    The war in Syria has taken many lives and forced many of its men to flee the country or join the military, raising the ratio of women to men drastically.

    The economic crisis gripping the country has also delayed the age of marriage, with many young men unable to support a family until well into their thirties.

    Many Syrian women are now looking for love online, connecting with their future partners on online chat platforms and travelling overseas to marry them.

    Al Jazeera's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan has the story.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Revival: The Muslim Response to the Crusades

    Revival: The Muslim Response to the Crusades

    This part of 'The Crusades: An Arab Perspective' explores the birth of the Muslim revival in the face of the Crusades.

    Going undercover as a sex worker

    Going undercover as a sex worker

    A photojournalist describes how she posed as a prostitute to follow the trade in human flesh.

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    It's time to change the way we talk and think about Africa.