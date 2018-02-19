Syria's brides searching for love online

The war in Syria has taken many lives and forced many of its men to flee the country or join the military, raising the ratio of women to men drastically.

The economic crisis gripping the country has also delayed the age of marriage, with many young men unable to support a family until well into their thirties.

Many Syrian women are now looking for love online, connecting with their future partners on online chat platforms and travelling overseas to marry them.

Al Jazeera's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan has the story.