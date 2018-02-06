Palestinian killed, dozens wounded in West Bank clashes

A Palestinian has been killed in clashes with the Israeli army in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to medical sources.

Khaled Walid Tayeh, 22, from Iraq al-Tayeh near Nablus, succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday after being shot in the chest, staff at al-Najah Hospital told Palestinian news agency Wafa.

At least 40 others were injured in the violence, which broke out after Israeli soldiers entered the city in order to carry out arrests, the agency reported.

Wafa said six Palestinians were in critical condition, including a man who was run over by an Israeli army jeep and another who was shot in the thigh.

The army's raid was carried out as part of a search for the suspect in a stabbing that killed an Israeli settler near Nablus earlier this week, Israeli and Palestinian media outlets reported.

A spokesperson for the Israeli army told Al Jazeera it was investigating and could not confirm the reports.

The Israeli settler was killed on Monday in a stabbing attack outside the illegal settlement of Ariel, in the northern West Bank.

Israeli soldiers launched a manhunt for the suspect in the area early on Tuesday, Bethlehem-based Ma'an News Agency said.

They blocked main roads and shut down the Huwwara checkpoint, Wafa reported.

Also on Tuesday, Israeli soldiers shot and killed Palestinian 22-year-old Ahmad Jarrar in a pre-dawn raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

Israel had accused Jarrar, who had gone into hiding for several weeks, of killing an Israeli settler in early January.