Palestinian children speak of beatings in Israeli detention

The Defence for Children International (DCI) is concerned that Israeli military arrests are not only violent, but that children often lack proper legal representation during the court process, and that the impact of detention lasts well into adulthood.

Fawzi al-Junaidi, the 16-year-old Palestinian boy whose arrest while blindfolded by a group of Israeli soldiers in occupied Hebron was captured in a photo that went viral, spoke to Al Jazeera about how he was treated in Israeli custody.

Meanwhile, Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi, who was charged with assaulting an Israeli soldier, is due back in an Israeli military court on Tuesday. But she is not the only child detained by the Israeli military.

Al Jazeera's Imran Khan reports from Hebron.