Kuwait: Death of Filipina maid highlights abuse of workers

The Philippine ambassador to Kuwait says he has received almost 6,000 complaints of abuse towards Filipino workers last year.

The body of Joanna Demafelis, a Filipina maid, found in a freezer in Kuwait last week has highlighted the mistreatment of some domestic workers in the Gulf.

President Rodrigo Duterte banned the further deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait, triggering a diplomatic crisis.

Kuwaiti officials have criticised the ban, saying Duterte's statements have only served to complicate the situation further.

Al Jazeera's Sami Zeidan reports from Kuwait City.