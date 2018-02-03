US facing worst flu outbreak in a decade

Over the winter season, 53 children have died and flu-related hospital admissions are at an all-time high.

In Atlanta, Georgia, Grady Memorial Hospital opened a temporary mobile emergency room enclosed in plastic tents to handle a 25 percent increase in visits in the month of January.

While this flu strain is not necessarily deadly, the National Institutes of Health is still advising Americans to get a vaccine. A Canadian study, however, found the vaccine was less than 20 percent effective.

Al Jazeera's Kristen Saloomey reports.