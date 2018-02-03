US facing worst flu outbreak in a decade

Doctors in the US are trying to manage the worst flu outbreak in a decade.

by

    Over the winter season, 53 children have died and flu-related hospital admissions are at an all-time high.

    In Atlanta, Georgia, Grady Memorial Hospital opened a temporary mobile emergency room enclosed in plastic tents to handle a 25 percent increase in visits in the month of January.

    While this flu strain is not necessarily deadly, the National Institutes of Health is still advising Americans to get a vaccine. A Canadian study, however, found the vaccine was less than 20 percent effective.

    Al Jazeera's Kristen Saloomey reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    It's time to change the way we talk and think about Africa.

    Syria's civil war explained from the beginning

    Syria's war explained from the beginning

    The Syrian civil war is the deadliest conflict the 21st century has witnessed so far.

    Turkey and Qatar: Behind the strategic alliance

    Turkey and Qatar: Behind the strategic alliance

    Qatar's investment in Turkey exceeds $20bn, the second highest by any country.