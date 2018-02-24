'Disaster Capitalism': Puerto Rico mulls utility privatisation

Puerto Rico's governor Ricardo Rosello has been visiting the US mainland, looking for financial support for the island battered by hurricanes last year.

Rosello is pushing for the privatisation of public sector businesses in Puerto Rico, but many are sceptical that it will help.

The track record of privatisation in the wake of disasters spotty and Puerto Rico's history with utility privatisation has many fearing it will be big businesses, not the residents, that benefit from rebuilding.

Al Jazeera's Shihab Rattansi reports.