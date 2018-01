Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is warning that Turkey's operation against Kurdish fighters in Syria could be extended to the border with Iraq.

Al Jazeera has travelled with the Turkish army, as it continues its offensive to sweep fighters from the region.

The move risks a possible confrontation with the Kurdish YPG militia group, backed by the United States.

Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker and her cameraman Jamil Bassill have this report from the city of Azaz, Syria.