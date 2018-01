An exhibit at the media-themed Newseum in Washington, DC, is currently showcasing the work of John Olson, a former combat photographer for Stars and Stripes and Life Magazine, who spent three days with US Marines at the 1968 Battle of Hue, the bloodiest single battle of the Vietnam War.

The featured exhibit is titled "The Marines and Tet: The Battle That Changed the Vietnam War."

John Olson tells Al Jazeera about his experience as a combat photographer in Vietnam.