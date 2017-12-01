Gunmen attack Peshawar Agricultural Training Institute

Gunmen wearing face veils opened fire at a university in Peshawar, a northern city in Pakistan, killing at least 13 people and wounding 15, Salahuddin Mehsud, inspector general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, told Al Jazeera.

The army was called in to clear the attackers, who arrived on auto-rickshaws at the Agricultural Training Institute, on Friday.

3 terrorists entered Agriculture Training Institutes wearing Burqas on main University Road #Peshawar, Police and other Security Agencies responded immediately, operation is in progress; currently 1 terrorist is neutralised #KPPolice — KP Police (@KP_Police1) December 1, 2017

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group claimed that it was not targeting the school, but a safe house belonging to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the same area.

All four gunmen were killed by security forces, according to the army. The operation, which took two hours, is now over.

Several people reportedly jumped from buildings to save their lives, sustaining fractures.

Al Jazeera's Kamal Hyder, reporting from Islamabad, said Friday marks Eid Milad un-Nabi, a public holiday in Pakistan celebrating the birth of Prophet Muhammad, meaning the university would have been less busy than on a regular working day. There are usually 400 students on campus. On Friday, there were just 150 at the university.

All of the roads to the university were blocked as the operation to clear the fighters took place, and emergency services were on the scene.