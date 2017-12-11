Police respond to reports of explosion in Manhattan

New York City police are responding to reports of an explosion in central Manhattan, a police spokesperson confirmed to Al Jazeera.

According to the New York City mayor's office, the New York City Fire Department and other first responders are on the scene.

The explosion reportedly occurred early on Monday morning in the area of the Port Authority Bus Terminal, near 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, which is also close to Times Square, the NYPD spokesperson said.

He was unable to comment on the size of the explosion or its origin.

The NYPD said in a tweet that transit lines in the area were being evacuated.

Local media reported that at least one person was in custody.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

More soon...