Police respond to reports of explosion in Manhattan

Police tell Al Jazeera they are responding to reports of explosion at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, near Times Square.

    Police respond to a report of an explosion near Times Square [Charles Zoeller/AP Photo]
    New York City police are responding to reports of an explosion in central Manhattan, a police spokesperson confirmed to Al Jazeera. 

    According to the New York City mayor's office, the New York City Fire Department and other first responders are on the scene. 

    The explosion reportedly occurred early on Monday morning in the area of the Port Authority Bus Terminal, near 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, which is also close to Times Square, the NYPD spokesperson said.

    He was unable to comment on the size of the explosion or its origin.

    The NYPD said in a tweet that transit lines in the area were being evacuated. 

    Local media reported that at least one person was in custody. 

    More soon...

     

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    Why Jerusalem is not the capital of Israel

    No country in the world recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

    Sadly but frankly, Donald Trump is not going anywhere

    Trump isn't going to be impeached by this or perhaps any future Congress as currently constituted.

    Defeating ISIL

    An animated timeline of how ISIL captured and lost key cities in Syria and Iraq.