Al Jazeera readers respond to Trump's Jerusalem move

Social media lights up with comments - against and for - US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

    Trump's announcement of the Jerusalem move elicited loud denunciations [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
    Donald Trump has recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and initiated steps to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city, saying the move is "long overdue".

    The US president's announcement of the decision on Wednesday prompted protests and condemnations by world leaders from Tehran to Berlin.

    Al Jazeera asked people on social media to respond to Trump's move. Thousands responded in the comments section.

    Many say Jerusalem is the historical and future capital of Palestine, citing its importance as the third-holiest city in Islam and historic ties to the Palestinian people.

    Others supported the move with some saying Trump was on a mission from God.

    Some believe Jerusalem should be the holy capital for all, noting its importance to the three major monotheistic religions.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera

