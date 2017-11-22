Mnangagwa to be sworn in as president on Friday

State broadcaster says former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa will take up role following Robert Mugabe's resignation.

    Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in as president on Friday, according to Zimbabwe's state broadcaster.

    The report by the government-controlled Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) said Mnangagwa will arrive in the capital Harare later on Wednesday.

    Mnangagwa had not been in the country since November 6 when he was sacked by Robert Mugabe, his former ally.

    Mugabe resigned as president on Tuesday evening after a week of intense pressure following a military takeover.

    More soon...

