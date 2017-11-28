Kenyatta sworn in as president of Kenya

President Kenyatta sworn in for a second and final five-year term, after months of unrest that rocked the nation.

    Kenyatta sworn in as president of Kenya
    More than 60,000 people attended the inauguration ceremony at Nairobi's Kasarani stadium [Baz Ratner/Reuters]

    Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been sworn in for a second and final five-year term, a month after winning a bitterly disputed election rerun marked by delays and boycott.

    Several heads of states and tens of thousands of his supporters attended the inauguration at a stadium in the capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday.

    Kenyatta, 55, won 98 percent of the votes cast in October's poll, which was boycotted by the main opposition leader, Raila Odinga, who alleged the poll wouldn't be free and fair.

    The election was marked by a low turnout with only 38 percent of the registered voters casting their ballot – 7.6 million of the 19.6 million registered voters.

    Last month's poll rerun occurred after the country's Supreme Court annulled August's presidential election results citing "illegalities and irregularities" with the voting process.

    Meanwhile, the opposition coalition attempted to gather for a "memorial rally" to honour the more than 50 people killed, mostly by security forces, in four months of political violence.

    Al Jazeera's Fahmida Miller, reporting from Nairobi, said police cordoned off the grounds where the opposition were planning to hold their rally.

    "Police have been out in force to prevent people from gathering and have fired tear gas to disperse people trying to reach the grounds. The local government has said the planned opposition rally is illegal," Miller said.

    Kenyatta's inauguration comes after the Supreme Court validated his victory in last month's rerun election.

    Kenyatta is the son of the east African country's founding father.

    Security was tight outside the stadium where the inauguration ceremony was taking place [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Migrants for sale: Slave trade in Libya

    Migrants for sale: Slave trade in Libya

    African refugees have long used Libya as gateway to Europe, but many are now facing abuse, exploitation and trafficking.

    Where does halal meat come from?

    Where does halal meat come from?

    The $415bn halal-food industry heavily relies on meat imported from non-Muslim majority countries.

    Would we be better off without religion?

    Would we be better off without religion?

    Reza Aslan and Lawrence Krauss debate whether religion is inherently violent, and if science and faith can coexist.