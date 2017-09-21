Presidential hopeful praises top court's decision to order Kenya's fresh election after claims of manipulation.

Watch UpFront: Friday at 19:30GMT.

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga has labelled the result of last month's annulled presidential election an "injustice".

On September 1, Kenya's Supreme Court nullified the result of the August 8 presidential vote that declared incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner.

Speaking to Al Jazeera's UpFront programme, Odinga said he was the winner of the elections and the results were "just manipulated".

"I know I won the elections," the leader of Kenya's National Super Alliance (NASA) told UpFront host Mehdi Hasan.

"What the [Supreme] court did was the right thing," he added, referring to the Kenyan Supreme Court’s decision to nullify the election results and call fresh elections, based on irregularities in the voting process.

Odinga also commented on a recent tweet by Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto, which asked: "For how long will one man, unable to win elections, continue to blackmail 45m Kenyans using threats of violence, chaos, bloodshed & anarchy."

"Ruto basically suffers from amnesia," said Odinga.

"In 2007, he was with me. He was in the front line fighting against the rigging of the election," he added.

"Mr Ruto lives in denial. Because he himself has witnessed election rigging first hand."

Odinga was also asked to comment on international observers, like Ghanaian President John Mahama, who initially stated that the elections were credible.

"President John Mahama did not disclose that he had a conflict of interest," said Odinga. "He's a friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta."

"We were very disappointed with the position taken by the international observers, it really brought to question the role of international observation of elections," he added.

Responding to concerns that there would be increased violence and protests if he lost the repeated elections, Odinga said: "We are not people who want to see violence on the streets."

"If I lose elections fairly, I will accept and tell my supporters we lost fairly," he said.

Kenya's election commission announced on Thursday that the repeat vote would be held on October 26.

The episode of UpFront with Odinga will air on Friday at 19:30GMT.

Source: Al Jazeera News