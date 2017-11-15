Greece: Deadly floods hit Athens outskirts

Rescue teams searching for missing individuals as flooding leaves at least 11 people dead.

by

    Athens, Greece - Flash floods have killed at least 11 people in the western outskirts of the Greek capital, Athens, as rescue teams are still searching for missing individuals.

    The deaths on Wednesday took place in the Mandra, Nea Peramos and Magoula areas, while authorities in the town of Megara said they were searching for several missing residents.

    "We have had hundreds of calls for help," Stavros Fotiou, the vice mayor of Megara, told Al Jazeera by telephone.

    "We are trying to access some areas and open the roads, but the rain still hasn't stopped," he added.

    Fotiou could not yet confirm the number of damaged houses and vehicles, but said local municipal authorities were working with the fire department to help people who were displaced.

    Storm clouds are seen over a flooded street in Mandra Mandra [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

    Yiannis Kemmos, a local reporter who was on the scene of the floods, said there "was a lot of panic during the heaviest rains".

    "Many cars were destroyed or damaged in the streets, and a lot of people are outside because their homes were flooded," he told Al Jazeera by telephone.

    "People are waiting for help, but most don't seem to be in immediate danger anymore."

    Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in a post on Twitter he was "deeply saddened" by the loss of life caused by "the catastrophic storm".

    He said a government team had been dispatched to the area to coordinate with local authorities about rescue operations and relief efforts.

    Nikos Voutsis, president of the Greek parliament, released a statement expressing his condolences for the families of the victims.

    According to Greek media, the heavy rains were expected to continue throughout the evening.

    Hristos Loukas (L) and his wife, Konstantina, stand in front of their destroyed house in Mandra [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Iran-Iraq earthquake: What happened and why

    Iran-Iraq earthquake: What happened and why

    A magnitude 7.3 earthquake has struck the border region between Iraq and Iran killing hundreds.

    Why 60,000 people joined a nationalist march in Poland

    Why 60,000 people joined a nationalist march in Poland

    'F*** off with refugees' was just one of the chants that echoed in Poland as thousands rallied against Islam and EU.

    Czech Republic's tiny Muslim community subject to hate

    Czech Republic's tiny Muslim community subject to hate

    Muslims comprise less than 0.5 percent of population, but face disproportionate about of hatred from fellow citizens.