Two people killed and 24 wounded after automatic-weapon fire targets concert-goers at Vegas' popular gambling area.

An attack on concert-goers in the Las Vegas Strip has killed two people and wouned two dozen others.

At least one suspect "is down" Las Vegas police reported early on Monday, adding they "do not believe there are any more shooters".

"Please steer clear of the area," said Sergeant Jeff Clark of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. "We have numerous victims right now… As of now what I can confirm is that we do have one suspect down."

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the famous Vegas Strip after reports of an active shooter near a country music festival late on Sunday.

Witness Cole Watson was at the concert with his wife and kids.

"At first it sounded like someone was setting off a whole lot of firecrackers, but then we realised it was gunfire and everybody started running. The scene was insane - it was absolute chaos," Watson told Al Jazeera.

At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters. More information to come shortly from @Sheriff_LVMPD. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from its upper floors.

Witnesses say they saw multiple victims as they fled the gunfire raining down on the concert venue.

There were "dead people at the concert right next to me. We crawled over dead people", witness Cari Copeland Pearson told dpa news agency.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people died at the hospital, 12 people were in critical condition, and the rest were being treated.

Video posted shows a crowd of panicked people huddling together on the street outside of the hotel as automatic weapon fire rang out.

