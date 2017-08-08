KA design says the ancient symbol represented peace and love before being appropriated by Nazis.

A design company that claims to be based "somewhere in Europe" has attracted heavy criticism after launching a line of tee-shirts, sweaters, and hoodies emblazoned with the swastika.

KA design says it wants to reclaim the symbol infamously used by the Nazis, and return it to its original meaning of peace and love.

The clothing line set a white swastika against a colourful backdrop resembling the rainbow flag popularised at gay pride events.

KA design launched the line last month, selling items on Teespring website.

According to Dazed magazine, which interviewed those behind the controversial line, there are no fashion designers in the team.

KA design's presence went largely unnoticed until social media users discovered its online marketing.

In a launch video, KA design says the Nazis "took the swastika, rotated it by 45 degrees, and turned it into hatred, and turned it into fear, and turned it into war, and turned it into racism".

Swastika origins

The swastika and its variants were key to a number of ancient cultures, most notably to Indo-Aryan peoples who invaded and settled in the Indian sub-continent in the early Bronze Age, around 4,000 to 5,000 years ago.

The symbol carries religious importance for a number of Indian religions, including Hinduism, and the word itself derives from the Sanskrit language, which was spoken in ancient India and continues to hold liturgical importance for Hindus.

The Nazis later appropriated the symbol as part of their own race-based mythology, in which they exalted Nordic European peoples as the descendants of the original Aryan race.

After the defeat of the Nazis in the Second World War, displaying the Swastika was banned in several Western countries.

In India and other majority Hindu states, it continues to be used as a religious symbol.

"[Nazis] stigmatised the swastika forever," KA design said. "They won, they limited are freedom, or maybe not? ... The swastika is coming back, together with peace, together with love, together with respect."

Negative reaction

Reactions to the company's attempt to rebrand the symbol were largely negative and included criticism from Jewish groups.

After thousands of angry tweets and posts on Facebook, Teespring withdrew the clothes from sale.

"You Can Now Buy Rainbow Swastika T-Shirts, But Please — Don’t," said Twitter user Kirk De Matas.

The US-based Anti-Defamation League (ADL), wrote: "This is an offensive use of #Nazi imagery. Fashion can't reclaim this symbol from (hate)."

Unsurprisingly, Andrew Anglin, editor of the neo-Nazi Daily Stormer site, voiced his support for the line.

"I want to say that I am in 100% support of the rebranding of the Swastika as a symbol of love," he wrote in an article.

"I have been trying to do this for years, and I am thankful that hippies are finally getting on-board with that particular project. After all, the Swastika always was a symbol of love, was it not?"

KA design responded to the controversy on Facebook on Monday.

"Hatred and Nazism have won," the company said. "We brought out the worst in people. We believe in a world of infinite forgiveness. We forgive everyone. And we hope to be forgiven. Let Love Prevail."

