Spanish football club Barcelona is suing Brazil striker Neymar for the €8.5 million euro ($10 million) bonus it paid him for signing a contract he later broke to join French side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a world-record transfer.

The La Liga giants said on Tuesday that they wanted Neymar to pay back the bonus for a contract in October 2016 that tied him to the club through 2021. They also want an additional 10 per cent interest.

Neymar was able to leave Barcelona earlier this month after PSG paid 222 million euros ($262 million) to trigger a release clause included in his contract.

Barcelona said in a statement that it "has taken these actions in defense of its interests after the unilateral breaking of the contract carried out by Neymar just a few months after having signed his renewal".

The club is also demanding that PSG pay the money, if Neymar is unable to do so.

Barcelona said the suit was filed on August 11.

On Sunday, Neymar criticised the Barcelona board after helping PSG beat Toulouse in Ligue 1.

"I do have something to say, that I am disappointed with them (Barcelona directors)," he said.

"I spent four very happy years there and left happy, but not with them. For me they shouldn't be in charge of Barcelona. Barca deserve much better and everyone knows this."

Source: News agencies