Arrest comes after five acid attacks in east London left several people with facial injuries, police say.

British police said they arrested a teenager after five acid attacks in east London left several people with facial injuries including one with "life-changing" effects.

One of the victims had been on a moped when two assailants - also on a moped - pulled up alongside him and threw a corrosive substance in his face, the Metropolitan police said on Friday.

One of the riders then stole the victim's moped.

Police were called to the first acid attack at 21:25 GMT on Thursday, followed by four other incidents within the following hour and a half all in the east London area, which police said they were treating as linked.

Officers said they were continuing to investigate but had arrested a young man.

"A male, in his teens has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery. He is currently in custody at an east London police station."

The assaults come just days after a separate incident in which a man appeared in court accused of throwing acid at an aspiring model and her cousin.

Source: News agencies