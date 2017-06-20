Police say situation is under control after 'an explosion around' a person at train station in Belgian capital.

Belgian soldiers guarding the Central train station in Brussels have "neutralised" a person after a small explosion, according to police.

There were no other casualties and the situation was under control, police said on Tuesday.

"There was an accident at Central station. There was an explosion around a person. That person was neutralised by the soldiers that were on the scene," a police spokesman said.

"At the moment, the police are in numbers at the station and everything is under control."

It was still unclear what might have caused the blast.

Brussels has been on high alert since suicide bombers struck the city's airport and metro in March 2016, killing 32 people and injuring hundreds more.



The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group claimed the attacks, which were carried out by the same cell behind the November 2016 Paris attacks that killed 130 people.



Soldiers have been stationed at railway stations, government buildings and European Union institutions in Brussels since the aftermath of the Paris attacks when a link to Belgium was first established.



Belgium suffered a further shock last August when a machete-wielding man attacked two policewomen in the industrial town of Charleroi, before being shot dead.

