Justices grant parts of administration's request to put order into effect immediately while legal battle continues.

The Supreme Court of the United States says it will allow a partial enforcement of President Donald Trump's ban on travellers from six Muslim-majority countries until it reviews it later this year.

The action on Monday is seen as a win for the right-wing leader, who has insisted the ban is necessary for national security, despite criticism that it singles out Muslims in violation of the US constitution.

The justices granted parts of Trump's administration's emergency request to put the March 6 executive order into effect immediately while the legal battle continues.

The court narrowed the scope of lower court rulings that blocked the ban and agreeing to hear the government's appeals in the cases.

It said it would hear arguments in the case in its next term, which starts in October.

The court said that the travel ban is in effect "with respect to foreign nationals who lack any bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States".

The court also said it would partly allow a 120-day ban on all refugees entering the US to go into effect.

More to follow.

Source: News agencies