Spanish prosecutors have had filed a claim against Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on two counts of tax fraud in 2011 and 2012, when he managed Real Madrid.

The Portuguese manager owes Spanish tax authorities €3.3m ($3.7m), a Madrid prosecutor said in a statement on Tuesday, adding it had presented a claim to a local court.

The announcement comes just a week after Real Madrid footballer Cristiano Ronaldo had a lawsuit filed against him for allegedly defrauding Spanish authorities of €14.7m in unpaid taxes between 2011 and 2014.

Mourinho left Real Madrid in 2013 to manage English club Chelsea for a second spell before signing with United in 2016.

Prosecutors said he had failed to declare revenues from his image rights in his Spanish income tax declarations from 2011 and 2012, "with the aim of obtaining illicit profits".

They said Mourinho had already settled a previous claim relating to his Spanish taxes, which resulted in a penalty of €1.15m in 2014.

But tax authorities later found that some of the information presented in that settlement was incorrect, the prosecutors said.

Real Madrid was not immediately available for comment on the allegations against Mourihno or Ronaldo's hearing.

