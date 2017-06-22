Bomb targeting the Waberi police station in Mogadishu kills at least four and wounds several others, says police.

At least four people have been killed in a car bomb attack outside a police station in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, police said.

The bomb targeted the Waberi district police station on busy Maka Almukarramah road, Major Mohamed Hussein told Reuters news agency.

"A suicide car bomb exploded at the gate of Waberi district police station. So far we know four people died," he said.

Witnesses described bodies lying on the ground, ruined cars and damage to the police station.

This is the third attack to hit the capital in three days.

On Tuesday, at least 10 people were killed in a car bomb attack on a government building.

At least 15 people were killed after a suicide car bomber posing as a milk delivery van detonated at a district headquarters on Wednesday.

More to follow...



