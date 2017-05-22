Indonesian police have detained 141 men on suspicion of taking part in a gay sex party and violating pornography laws.

Indonesian police have detained 141 men including several foreigners in a weekend raid for allegedly holding a gay party at a sauna in northern Jakarta, Indonesian police said.

Police spokesperson Argo Yuwono said in a statement that those detained had "violated pornography laws", and that the sauna was the venue for a sex party promoted as "The Wild One."

"Our officers did an undercover investigation and raided the place on Sunday," North Jakarta Chief Police Detective Nasriadi told AFP news agency.

Ten people including the sauna's owner, several staff members, a gym trainer, receptionist and a security guard have been charged, while others were being questioned, police said.

If found guilty, they face penalties of up to 10 years in prison and fines.

READ MORE: Caning law pushes Aceh's LGBT further underground

Nasriadi said people attending the event had to had to pay an entry fee, which included admission to a striptease show on one floor of the building, and that the main "sex party" took place on another floor which was dimly lit.

Some of the detainees were paraded in front of the media at a press conference, wearing black masks on Monday.

The raid is the latest incident against homosexuality in the Muslim-majority nation.

A similar raid took place earlier this month in the city of Surabaya, where officials published HIV test results of several men suspected of gay sex.

Indonesia has strict anti-pornography laws under which offenders can face up to 15 years of imprisonment.

Last week, an Islamic court in Aceh sentenced two men to public caning after being convicted of engaging in gay sex, sparking condemnation from rights groups.

Source: News agencies