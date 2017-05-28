Access to prominent financial newspaper, Al-Boursa, denied days after 21 other sites were blocked by authorities.

Egypt has blocked the website of one of its most prominent financial newspapers, the paper's owner said on Sunday, expanding a media blackout initiated last week to curb what authorities called support for "terrorism" and fake news.

The censorship of Al-Boursa, a widely read financial newspaper that generally steers clear of politics and reflects the views of a largely pro-state business community, suggests a more expansive attempt to control private media coverage.

READ MORE: Advocacy group demands Egypt free Al Jazeera journalist

The website of Al-Boursa's sister publication, the English-language Daily News Egypt, was also blocked, a statement by parent company Business News said.

"Al-Boursa and Daily News Egypt newspapers express their strong condemnation for the ongoing government campaign to restrict them," it said.

Egypt blocked access to a number of news websites including Al-Jazeera and Huffington Post Arabic on Wednesday after similar actions by its Gulf allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Last month, Cairo declared a three-month state of emergency after two suicide bombings at Coptic churches killed more than 45.

In an address ushering in a new era of martial law just after the attacks, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi warned the press to be careful in its reporting.

WATCH: Egypt's media: Revolution and reality

Business News said the decision to block its sites came as a surprise because they were not among the 21 blocked last week.

The company had its assets frozen last December for alleged ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, a charge it denies.

"We point out that all information on our company, its shareholders, financial statements and contracts are available to all relevant government entities," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Websites such as Mada Masr, an Egyptian news website that describes itself as progressive, were also blocked last week.

Source: News agencies