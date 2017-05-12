At least 25 killed as explosion hits convoy of Senate deputy chairman Abdul Ghafoor Haideri south of Quetta.

An explosion has killed at least 25 people in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, medical officials told Al Jazeera.

The blast took place in the town of Mastung, about 50km south of Balochistan's provincial capital of Quetta on Friday. It appears to have targeted the convoy of Senate deputy chairman Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

Dr Sher Ahmed, the government's district health chief in Mastung, said at least 25 died and another 37 people were wounded.

Haideri survived the attempt on his life, Ahmed said. "He was wounded by the blast but someone who was sitting next to him, and his driver were both killed," he added.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Television footage from the scene showed severe damage to several vehicles and motorcycles.

Hospital official Shafi Zaidi, who heads the main hospital in Mastung, said eight to 10 of the wounded were in critical condition. They were hit by pellets and shrapnel. All of them have been transferred to Quetta. We sent eight ambulances, they are in en route to Quetta.

"The senator is fine. He had superficial injuries on his body from the broken glass," Zaidi added.

Anwar ul-Haq Kakar, spokesperson for the Balochistan provincial government, told Al Jazeera that the attack occurred when Haideri was leaving a mosque after Friday prayers.

"As soon as they started the journey back there was an explosion," Kakar said.

"The law enforcement personnel are collecting evidence at the site and examining the crime scene. It would be premature to say what kind of blast it was at this stage.

"They have cordoned off the immediate crime scene. Police and [the paramilitary] Frontier Corps are present at the scene," he said.

Source: Al Jazeera News