A gunman has killed a police officer and wounded another before being killed himself in an incident on the Champs Elysees shopping district in the French capital, Paris police said.

Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert told The Associated Press that the gunman targeted police guarding the area near the Franklin Roosevelt subway station on Thursday night at the centre of the avenue popular with tourists.

There was no immediate indication as to the motive behind the incident.

"Police operation taking place in the Champs Elysee area," Paris police said in a post on Twitter. "Avoid the area and comply with police instructions."

Cops forcing people further back, this as close as I could get #ChampsElysees pic.twitter.com/Ysa1QQcKbP — Shafik Mandhai (@ShafikFM) April 20, 2017

Al Jazeera's Shafik Mandhai, reporting from the Champs Elysees, said around 20 police vehicles and at least one ambulance was seen in the area.

"The incident took place between Franklin Roosevelt metro station and the Arc de Triumph," he said. "Police formed a cordon and began moving people away."

The incident comes three days before voters in France cast ballots in the first round of the election, with four of the 11 candidates within reach of the two places for the run-off on May 7.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies