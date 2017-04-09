Suspect arrested after discovery of explosive device in busy area in Norwegian capital's business district, police say.

Police in the Norway have set off a controlled explosion of a "bomb-like device" found in a busy area in Oslo's business district and have arrested a suspect.

No injuries have been reported following the incident.

The discovery led police to evacuate people from bars and restaurants around an area near the Groenland metro station on Saturday night.

A loud blast was heard shortly after the arrival of Oslo's bomb squad, witnesses said.

The device had appeared to be capable of causing only a limited amount of damage, the police said, while declining to give information about the suspect.

"The noise from the blast was louder than our explosives themselves would cause," a police spokesperson said, adding that further investigation would be conducted at the scene.

Norway's police security service, PST, said on Twitter that it had taken over the investigation from local police.

In neighbouring Sweden, a truck on Friday drove into crowds in Stockholm, killing four people and wounding 15 in what police said was an apparent "terror attack".

In 2011, Anders Behring Breivik , a right-wing nationalist , set off a car bomb in Oslo that killed eight people and destroyed Norway's government headquarters, before going on a shooting rampage that killed 69 people at nearby Utoeya island.

